Hearings postponed over restraining orders blocking moving migrants to Central NY
SALINA (TNS)— Oral arguments regarding an Onondaga County judge’s orders blocking a local hotel and New York City from housing migrants in Central New York have been postponed for a month.
Attorneys representing the Candlewood Suites Syracuse Airport Hotel requested an adjournment May 25 of appearances in two lawsuits, according to a letter from the law firm to the judge.
This request came one day after Onondaga County Supreme Court Justice Robert Antonacci signed two temporary restraining orders blocking the housing of migrants at the hotel on South Bay Road.
Parties in both lawsuits are now scheduled to appear before the judge on June 26 to present their oral arguments.
The temporary restraining orders remain in effect.
The orders were requested by Onondaga County and the town of Salina in two separate lawsuits which include the hotel and New York City as defendants.
The lawsuit filed by the county is primarily directed at New York City Mayor Eric Adams but also names the hotel. The county argues that New York City has the authority to create temporary shelters for homeless adults only within the city’s five boroughs. New York City cannot set up shelters in Onondaga County at the Candlewood Suites in Salina, the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit filed by Salina argues the hotel is not zoned to house people for long periods of time. The town alleges that the hotel owners agreed to house around 200 people for up to four months.