WARSAW — An upcoming tour will let people observe the advantages of high tunnels in farming.
The tour will start 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County on 36 Center St. It will visit three farms using high tunnels in different ways.
The tour will begin at the Cornell Cooperative Extension high tunnel on the Wyoming County Agriculture and Business Center grounds. This tunnel is currently producing tomatoes, cucumber, eggplant, and peppers.
Wyoming County Natural Resource Conservation staff will be available to discuss their funding programs and opportunities available for those considering season extension.
The second stop will be at Burleys Berries and Blooms to see high tunnel grown raspberries.
The tour will conclude at Pa’s Produce, which focuses on growing greens and lettuce along with other seasonal crops.
Growers will be on hand to discuss their farm story, experiences with high tunnels, and field technical questions from participants.
Organizers anticipate spending 45 minutes at each location. Carpooling from the Ag Center to the farms is encouraged to reduce on-farm traffic.
Contact Donald Gasiewicz at (585) 786-2251 or drg35@cornell.edu to register.