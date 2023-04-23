Garth Swanson

BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced its Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship for 2023.

The scholarship was created in honor of Garth Swanson, the former the Stafford town historian and member of The Stafford Historical Society, history professor at Genesee Community College, and a former board member and officer of the Holland Land Office Museum and Holland Purchase Historical Society.

