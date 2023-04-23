BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced its Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship for 2023.
The scholarship was created in honor of Garth Swanson, the former the Stafford town historian and member of The Stafford Historical Society, history professor at Genesee Community College, and a former board member and officer of the Holland Land Office Museum and Holland Purchase Historical Society.
This $500 scholarship is open to any graduating senior in Genesee County planning on attending GCC, or any current GCC student with an expressed interest in history, or who plans on working in the history field.
Swanson died Jan. 5, 2022. He had been a professor at GCC since 1992 and in 2004 joined the faculty in the Social Science Department teaching History. He earned Chancellor’s Awards in Faculty Service and Excellence in teaching receiving the NISOD Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching. In the summer months, he served as a consultant for the Advanced Placement Services, grading AP History Exams.
Swanson had a passion for history and, according to his obituary, “taught with an infectious energy bringing history to life, often acting out historical events. You might pass his classroom and see him standing on a chair or expressing an idea with his hand stretched out as his teaching style was very animated. He loved seeing the lightbulb go off in a student’s eyes and that “aha” moment when they understood and made historical connections.”
Applications may also be mailed to to Ryan Duffy, Executive Director, Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.
The application is available on both the museum’s website and Facebook page. Those interested may also contact the museum for the application or further information.
