DARIEN — Houghton University and Kingdom Bound Ministries have announced a partnership on an increased level for the Kingdom Bound 2023 summer music festival, conducted at Six Flags Darien Lake each year.

“Houghton is delighted to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Kingdom Bound music festival,” said President Wayne D. Lewis, Jr. of Houghton in a news release. “Kingdom Bound Ministries’ mission to present the Gospel through a variety of art forms resonates with our 140-year mission at Houghton of equipping scholar servants to be champions for Christ, equipped to go into the world and fulfill the Great Commission through careers in ministry, business, the sciences and the arts. We look forward to this opportunity to join in bringing people to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ through this annual performing arts festival.”

