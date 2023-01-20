WASHINGTON — House Republicans announced on Thursday the first oversight hearing on U.S.-Mexico border security for next month and demanded a trove of records from the past two years, as they start to hammer the Biden administration on its immigration policies.

Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday that slammed the Biden administration for what he described as its “failure to resolve the worst border crisis in American history.”

Tribune Wire