(TNS) – Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to multiple federal charges, according to a Justice Department court filing Tuesday in Delaware.
Biden, 53, is set to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax offenses and reach a deal on a felony charge related to illegal gun possession, allowing him to avoid going to trial ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
