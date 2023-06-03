SCHOHARIE — Nauman A. Hussain, the owner of the limousine that crashed in 2018, killing 20 people including a Watertown couple, will spend at least five and up to 15 years in prison for his role in the accident.
Hussain, who was operator of Prestige Limousine with his father Shahed Hussain, was found guilty last month of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter. State Supreme Court Justice Peter Lynch on Wednesday sentenced the 33-year-old to the maximum possible sentence, at most 15 years in prison, for those 20 counts.
Hussain will be eligible for parole in five years.
It marks the end of a long legal process that at one point had the younger Hussain on track for a deal for no prison time that was tossed out by Judge Lynch in 2021, and a jury trial that moved more quickly than anticipated.
Ultimately, the jury believed the prosecutors’ version of events, that the younger Hussain had regularly ignored safety regulations and state Department of Transportation warnings that his vehicle, a 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine, was unsafe. Hussain had also retained a driver who didn’t possess the proper license, Scott Lisinicchia, who also died in the crash and whose name was finally added to the crash site memorial on Wednesday.
Civil cases are still proceeding against a Mavis car repair shop, which Hussain hired to inspect the vehicle and make repairs to the brake system, which had been identified as a problem by a state DOT inspector in September of 2018. The shop did not perform the service or inspection, simply affixing an inspection sticker to the limo and sending it back out.
On Oct. 6, 2018, Mr. Lisinicchia was driving the limo, with a party of 17 passengers, to a brewery in rural Schoharie County. He was headed in the wrong direction when he approached one of the many notoriously steep roads that runs through the hills of the Hudson Valley and Capital region. The vehicles brakes failed, apparently melting from friction according to a NTSB report, and it plummeted down the mountain, through the parking lot of a popular local cafe and into a ravine. In the parking lot, it struck two pedestrians who were eating outside the cafe, killing them.
Mary E. and Robert J. Dyson, a married couple in their early 30s from Watertown, were among the party riding in the limousine when they were killed. They left behind a then 3-year-old son, Issac.
The crash was, at the time, the worst land or air transportation accident in nearly a decade, and led to a major change in safety regulations from the limousine companies. Experts have noted that stretch limousines, like the one involved in the crash, have fallen out of favor with many companies in favor of smaller, easier-to-service SUVs and towncars.
Hussain’s father Shahed, the owner of the limousine company he and his son ran out of a now-condemned motel in Wilton, has been in Pakistan since before the incident. His involvement with the company has garnered serious attention, as it was uncovered that the older Hussain was a frequent tipster for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who apparently ran into legal troubles repeatedly only to have them disappear with no real consequences.
Mr. Hussain’s lawyer, Lee Kindlon, told the Albany Times-Union outside the courtroom on Wednesday that he intended to pursue an appeal in the case. Civil cases against both Nauman and Shahed Hussain persist as well. But for the time being, Hussain remains in the Schoharie County Jail, and will be remanded to the state prison system in short order.