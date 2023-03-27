The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has issued a call for applications for its 5th annual IGNITE Award.

The Greater Rochester Chamber IGNITE Award recognizes a young professional, 21 to 40 years old, for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements. The award is designed to recognize and celebrate young leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering the community.

