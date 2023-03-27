The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has issued a call for applications for its 5th annual IGNITE Award.
The Greater Rochester Chamber IGNITE Award recognizes a young professional, 21 to 40 years old, for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements. The award is designed to recognize and celebrate young leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering the community.
“These individuals are the future of our workforce and our community, and it is crucial that we support and empower them to achieve their full potential,” Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said in a news release. “Through this award, we can inspire and encourage young professionals to continue to make meaningful contributions to our region’s growth and prosperity.”
The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce serves a nine-county area that includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Yates and Seneca counties.
The award will be presented at the IGNITE Award celebration at Lincoln Hill Farms on Aug. 3.
A group of finalists is determined based on the award criteria and supporting documentation provided in the application package. Final selection of the Greater Rochester Chamber IGNITE Award winner is made by a Selection Committee consisting of a diverse group of leaders from the Greater Rochester business community.
