WARSAW — A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who could have been released from prison in three years now has another seven years added to his sentence for an attack on a corrections officer.
Barrington Harvey, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to seven years for second-degree assault and forcibly touching.
Harvey, of New York City, is currently serving a 16-to-19 year term at Five Points for armed robbery. He would have been eligible for release in June 2026.
Harvey was at Attica when he assaulted a female corrections officer in what the district attorney called an unprovoked attack.
Harvey also touched the officer inappropriately, District Attorney Donald O’Geen said at the time of Harvey’s pleading guilty.
Judge Michael Mohun sentenced Harvey to the maximum possible term.
The case drew attention from the New York State Corrections Officers & Police Benevolent Association as one of several attacks on officers.
