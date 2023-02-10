Prison attacks hit new high (copy)

Mark Gutman/Daily News file photo

A former Attica prison inmate will serve even more prison time for attacking a female corrections officer last year.

WARSAW — A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who could have been released from prison in three years now has another seven years added to his sentence for an attack on a corrections officer.

Barrington Harvey, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in Wyoming County Court to seven years for second-degree assault and forcibly touching.

