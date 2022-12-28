Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among fire fighters – surpassing heart disease. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) are committed to reversing this trend to save more firefighter lives.

During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, the IAFF and FCSN will deliver targeted education and best practices and resources to reduce the cancer’s impact on firefighters.

