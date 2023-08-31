MOUNT MORRIS – The Mount Morris Democratic Committee will caucus for a second time in about a month tonight to choose candidates for November’s general election after a state Supreme Court judge ruled the committee broke state election law and nullified selection of three candidates from the committee’s first caucus.
The committee had, at the beginning of its July 25 caucus, passed an internal rule that would only allow registered Democrats to be chosen as candidates for office at the caucus.
Judge Daniel J. Doyle, in his Aug. 17 ruling, wrote that the rule “clearly conflicts with Election Law.”
Under state Election Law, a person designated or nominated as a candidate for public office must be an enrolled member of the political party that nominates the candidate, but Doyle not that there are three exceptions contained in Election Law 6-120(4): “{t}his section shall not apply to a political party designating or nominating candidates for the first time, to candidates nominated by party candidates, nor to candidates for judicial offices.”
“The clear language of the statute exempts nominations at party caucuses – what occurred in the case herein – from the requirement that candidates be members of the political party conducting the caucus,” Doyle wrote in his ruling.
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Mount Morris Mayor Joel Mike, a Republican, Livingston County Republican Committee Chairman John Pauer, candidates Chelsey Woodworth, Joseph Rawleigh and Nate Guzzardi; and voters Lauren Berger and Kaylee Leone, against the Livingston County Board of Elections, Livingston County Democratic Committee, David DiPasquale, presiding officer at Mount Morris Democratic Caucus; Amanda Coniglio, secretary of Mount Morris Caucus Amanda Conigilio; candidates Jennifer Young, Sara Yencer, and Jim Olverd.
Mike did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Three offices are up for election in the Nov. 7 general election. The offices are for town clerk, for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025; and two town council positions with four-year terms.
The July 25 caucus had chosen Young for clerk and Yencer and Olverd for town council. Woodworth, Rawleigh and Guzzardi, all Republicans, had sought the Democrat endorsement for clerk and council, respectively. Woodworth is the incumbent town clerk and a member of the town’s Republican Committee. Guzzardi is a current town board member. Rawleigh had been a village trustee since 2019 until he was defeated in the November 2022 general election.
The second caucus begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the gymnasium at Mount Morris High School, 30 Bonadonna Ave., Mount Morris.
The decision has divided political leaders.
“This notion that people are running illegal caucuses is just nonsense,” said Livingston County Democratic Chair Judith Hunter
“The situation is that there is very little clear law on caucuses and the practice all over upstate where caucuses serve frequently used has been that caucuses are permitted to set their own rules,” Hunter said.
Hunter, the longtime chair of the Livingston County Democratic Committee, claimed that the Mount Morris Republican Committee set the same rule at its village caucus in January.
The Republican Committee’s action could not be confirmed.
As part of the lawsuit, 11 Mount Morris residents, all Democrats, signed affidavits in opposition to the caucus. Each affidavit said that individual attended the July 25 caucus at the Mount Morris Town Hall intending to vote to nominate Woodworth, Guzzardi and Rawleigh for clerk and council offices. The affidavits said that because of the rule passed by the Democrats the residents were not able to vote for their favored candidates. The affidavits said this rule “is and was unfair, illegal and contradicts the Election Law.” The affidavits also claimed that the caucus started before all attendees were in the room and seated and that the attendance likely exceeded the capacity of the room in which it was conducted.
Court documents also included 31 affidavits in support of the caucus. The affidavits were signed by Mount Morris residents, all Democrats, who said they attended the meeting. The affidavits included attendance estimates ranging from 40 to 75 people and that the three candidates chosen at the caucus received “overwhelming support.”
“Respondents’ attempts to argue that because they have submitted 30 affidavits from caucus attendees which purport to indicate that the respondent candidates received ‘overwhelming’ support are unavailing,” Doyle wrote. “As the only candidates eligible to receive votes due to the improper rule, obviously they would receive ‘overwhelming’ support. The improper rule undoubtedly infected the entire voting process rendering a determination as to who was rightfully nominated impossible.”
Court documents noted that sign-in sheets showed 59 people in attendance.
The Mount Morris Democrats, in response to the lawsuit, sought its dismissal, arguing that the suit did not name the Mount Morris Democratic Committee chair as a necessary party, the petitioners failed to state a valid cause of action in their verified petition, and that actions of caucus attendees in passing the rule was permissible.
Doyle rejected the first argument as the suit named Amanda Coniglio as a party, though as a caucus officer and not in her role as the town’s Democratic Committee chair.
Doyle’s ruling said that the submitted affidavits from aggrieved candidates and voters fulfilled the need to state a valid cause of action.
Doyle ruled against the Democrats’ third response, citing the Election Law violation.
Mount Morris resident Lauren Berger was among those who filed an affidavit opposing the caucus. She said she attended the meeting wanting to vote for Chelsey Woodowrth and was upset when she could not.
“This was never suppose to be about red or blue. You take your marching orders and fall in line. We all live in Mount Morris and we all want the same thing. I wanted to vote for Chelsea because she campaigned. She came to my house. We know each other and she has done a good job, in my opinion,” said Berger.
Woodworth was nominated for town clerk at the Mount Morris Republican Caucus.
Hunter suggested the Republicans were trying to use the courts to take the election out of the voters hands.
“They were already on the Republican line. If they were also on the Democratic line that deprived the town of Mount Morris of choice. They did not have to run in a meaningful election,” said Hunter. “They just got to use the courts to take the decision out of the voters hands.”
Hunter said the decision in Mount Morris affects the entire state.
“This is just not a local Mount Morris thing,” Hunter said. “This is not just a one-town show. This is setting a precedent throughout the state simply because Republicans were unwilling to face a real election.”
Hunter said she thinks conflicts between Democrats and Republicans are likely to get worse before getting better.
“I think that what we are seeing this year is probably a precursor of nastier, less civil actions for next year.”
Hunter said she wants residents to know Democrats just want to get along with everyone else.
“I think the thing that has been lost is that democrats are part of the community. We are your neighbors. We want what is best for the future of the community,” Hunter said. “Maybe we have different ideas of how to get there but we are not alien or trying to impose any kind of agenda.”
Berger also said the reaction from friends and neighbors to the caucus controversy has been difficult.
“I think what has been the hardest part is that folks who I thought were my friends didn’t think they could reach out and talk to me,” said Berger.
The solution, Hunter said, to help resolve issues between political parties should be in hands of voters, not political leaders.
“I think this November,” said Hunter, “where we feel very good about our candidates in Mount Morris will be the best answer.”