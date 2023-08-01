Judge rejects Trump bid to upend Georgia probe

Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Judge Robert McBurney, left, swears in a bailiff in the Jury Assembly Room at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, looks on. Two Fulton County grand juries are being selected, one of which will be expected to decide whether to hand up an indictment in the long-running investigation into alleged meddling with the 2020 presidential election.