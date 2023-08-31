In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Rudy Giuliani, former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo on Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump and 18 others facing felony charges in the indictment related to tampering with the 2020 election in Georgia have been ordered to turn themselves in by August 25. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images/TNS)