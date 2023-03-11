Kinter has attained growth and sustainability

BROCKPORT — Karen Kinter is a native of Orleans County and served as Oak Orchard’s CFO for 10 years.
She joins OOH from Rochester Regional Health where she serves as vice president of the Specialty Revenue Program and CEO of RRH Federally Qualified Health Centers. Kinter as interim CEO brings a well-established background in federally qualified health centers and is an executive leader with over 20 years of senior leadership experience.
In her primary role over her time with RRH, Kinter has strategically achieved growth and sustainability of federal and state programs across multiple hospitals. She has done so by developing and executing program expansion through optimization of revenue, internal controls, and improved efficiencies.
Kinter earned a master of business administration from the SIMON Business School at the University of Rochester in Rochester, and her bachelor’s degree from Medaille College in Buffalo. She volunteers on the board of the Genesee-Orleans Ministry of Concern and Regional Health Reach’s Homeless Program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.