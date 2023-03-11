WARSAW — A native of Western New York, David Kobis has more than 30 years of wide‑ranging and diverse industry experience, including roles as a hospital president, health system chief operating officer, chief integration officer, and management consultant.
For the last three years he has consulted with health systems and organizations across the country, specializing in rural health and distressed hospitals. Prior to his consulting work, Kobis served in various roles including president of Fatima Hospital in Providence, R.I., chief integration officer at Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., and chief operating office at Cortland Regional Medical Center in Cortland, NY.
Before that he was the chief operating officer at Olean General Hospital in Olean, and Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford, Pa.
During his career, Kobis has spent more than a decade helping rural healthcare organizations in New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, and Washington, working with hospitals and health systems, provider groups, dental clinics, skilled nursing facilities, and home health and hospice organizations.
His work includes distressed hospital financial turnarounds; the achievement of rural health clinic status; the expansion of dental programming in underserved rural communities; the development of successful provider recruitment strategies; and community health needs assessment and population health planning.
Kobis was born in Buffalo and grew up in East Aurora. He has spent more than 30 years in Western New York and has many family and friends in the region.
Kobis’ wife Janet is originally from Canada and has family in Toronto. He attended the University of Richmond and received his degree in business administration, and the Ohio State University where he received his MBA. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served on numerous boards, including the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.
He is also a licensed nursing home administrator.
