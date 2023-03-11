Kobis specializes in hospital turnarounds

WARSAW — A native of Western New York, David Kobis has more than 30 years of wide‑ranging and diverse industry experience, including roles as a hospital president, health system chief operating officer, chief integration officer, and management consultant.

For the last three years he has consulted with health systems and organizations across the country, specializing in rural health and distressed hospitals. Prior to his consulting work, Kobis served in various roles including president of Fatima Hospital in Providence, R.I., chief integration officer at Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., and chief operating office at Cortland Regional Medical Center in Cortland, NY.

