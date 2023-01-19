KINGSTON, N.Y. — Two Ulster County state lawmakers are among those pushing to institute a free meal program in New York schools.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, and Assemblywoman Sarahana Shrestha, D-Esopus, are part of a contingent of Democrats calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, to fund the free lunch program.

