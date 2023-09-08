Livingston County’s annual Farm Fest will be hosted Saturday by Lawnel Farm, a multi-generational family dairy farm in Piffard.
Farm Fest, organized by the Livingston County Farm Bureau and sponsored by area farmers and other agri-business supporters, is designed to educate residents about the work of local farmers and the agriculture industry.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lawnel Farms, 2413 Craig Rd., Piffard. Admission is free.
Farm Fest is an opportunity to learn about Livingston County agriculture from local producers and regional agriculture industry representatives, and where food comes from. Food vendors, petting zoo, educational wagon ride, kid-friendly activities, and more are planned.
Typically, the event features displays of large farm equipment – a draw to both young children and the not so young – and opportunities to learn about technology and advancements in agriculture. Several agencies, business and other organizations are often on hand to distribute information about their services.
Lawnel Farms manages about 3,000 acres and 1,200 cows.
The event is hosted by different working Livingston County farms each year.
Coyne Farms in Avon hosted the 2022 event after also hosting the event in 2018 and 2014. Other recent Farm Fests have been staged at Merrimac Farms in Mount Morris. Mulligan Farms in Avon, Dairy Knoll Farms in Groveland, Swyers Farm in Dansville, and Noblehurst Farms in Linwood.
–––
Editor’s note: An incorrect location for the 2023 Farm Fest was included in the Fall Fun Guide.