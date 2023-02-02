BATAVIA — The Genesee County American Legion will be observing Four Chaplains Sunday this weekend.
The commemoration takes place Feb. 5. It commemorates the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester during World War II off the coast of Greenland.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 11:34 am
BATAVIA — The Genesee County American Legion will be observing Four Chaplains Sunday this weekend.
The commemoration takes place Feb. 5. It commemorates the sinking of the U.S.A.T. Dorchester during World War II off the coast of Greenland.
On board were slightly more than 900 men, mostly U.S. Army personnel bound for the European Theater. Among them were chaplains Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister; John Washington, a Catholic priest; George Fox, a Methodist minister and Alexander Goode, a Jewish rabbi.
The ship was torpedoed shortly after midnight on Feb. 3, 1943. It sank in 20 minutes.
As the ship sank the four chaplains helped men over the side. When life jackets ran out, they gave up theirs. As the ship slipped beneath the surface the four chaplains were seen linking arms, all in prayer according to each’s tradition.
Although a special Congressional Gold Medal was awarded the four chaplains soon after the event, no action has ever been taken on the Medal of Honor.
“In the 80 years since the sinking, the American Legion has worked tirelessly to keep the memory of these men of courage and commitment in the forefront of our collective memories,” Legion officials said n a news release.
The Genesee County American Legion will begin its Sunday commemoration with a church service, sponsored by the Batavia Post, at 10 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church on Main Street in Batavia. It will be followed by a 1 p.m. sponsored by the Le Roy Post at the Four Chaplains Monument in front of the United Methodist Church at Trigon Park in Le Roy.
All are invited to both events to mark the occasion.
