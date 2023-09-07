Area gas prices held steady to begin this week, with average prices down 1 cent in Batavia and Buffalo, and unchanged in Rochester.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.83 a gallon on Tuesday, the lowest of the eight upstate New York cities tracked by AAA Western and Central New York. Elmira was also $3.83.
The average price in Buffalo was $3.86 and the average in Rochester was $3.90. The highest average price was in $3.97 per gallon in Watertown, according to AAA.
The average price statewide was $3.89, down a penny from last Monday. A year ago, the New York State average was $4.01.
Nationally, the average price was $3.81, down 1 cent from the prior week. The national average a year ago was $3.79, according to AAA.
There was no relief with diesel prices this week. The national average price for diesel is $4.45, up 8 cents from last Monday, but down from $5.07 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.59, up 2 cents from last Monday, but lower than $5.27 a year ago.