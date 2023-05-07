Livingston appoints new Republican election commissioner
GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors has appointed Gary Nageldinger as the county’s new Republican Commissioner of Elections.
Nageldinger was recommended to the Board by Livingston County Republican Committee Chair John Pauer.
Nageldinger’s initial appointment runs through Dec. 31, 2024. He will serve out the remainder of current Election Commissioner Rebecca L. Schroeder’s four-year term. Schroeder is set to retire at the end of this month.
Nageldinger said among his goals for the County’s Board of Elections is to encourage more county residents to exercise their right to vote.
“First and foremost, I want to ensure everyone in Livingston County feels as though free and fair elections are conducted in Livingston County,” he said in a news release. “In addition, I would like to focus on voter outreach, such as presentations at local schools and organizations, registration drives, and really being a partner and liaison between the communities we serve and the Board of Elections. I am very excited to be a part of the team here in Livingston County.”
In the March 21 village elections in Dansville, Livonia and Mount Morris voter turnout was 22%, according to data from the Livingston County Board of Elections.
Of 5,454 county residents eligible to vote in the election, ballots were cast by 1,194 individuals, according to the Board of Elections.
For the November 2022 General Election, voter turnout was 61.9%, with 24,545 voters casting ballots from an eligible total of 39,625 voters, according to Board of Elections data.
Election commissioners are responsible for all aspects of the election process, from voter registration and caucuses, to overseeing election inspectors and certifying each election. They also keep up to date with the often hundreds of election laws that are modified, redefined or added during each of the state’s legislative sessions.
In an effort to ensure confidence in the election process, all of an Election Commissioner’s activities are performed in tandem with the Election Commissioner of the opposing political party. By statute there are two commissioners of elections, one Republican and one Democrat, and their responsibilities are executed in a bipartisan manner.
David M. DiPasquale is Livingston County’s Democratic election commissioner.
Deputy commissioners are Amanda M. Coniglio on the Democratic side, and Diana M. Farrell for the Republican side.
For more information on elections in Livingston County, visit the Livingston County Board of Elections website at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/123/Board-of-Elections.