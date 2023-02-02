Livingston County has ‘Clean Energy’

GENESEO – Livingston County was recently named a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) following its efforts to create a healthy sustainable environment through investments in future-focused clean energy solutions.

The designation is earned when a county or municipality completes four High Impact Action Items from a NYSERDA List.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1