GENESEO – Livingston-Wyoming WIC is joining organizations from across the globe in celebrating World Breastfeeding Week.
The week, which began Tuesday and continues through Aug. 7, is a time to recognize and provide education surrounding the benefits of breastfeeding and various programs that are available to the public.
Choosing to breastfeed your child is one of the earliest decisions new parents will make. While everyone has different needs and capabilities, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding as the best choice for babies.
Studies have demonstrated that breastfeeding offers protection against infection, prevents allergies and is an opportunity for mothers to bond with their children. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breastfeeding positively impacts mothers as it can reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
Locally, the Livingston-Wyoming WIC Program is dedicated to ensuring that eligible infants, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and those suffering from postpartum receive nutrition education, monthly benefits for healthy foods, referrals to healthcare professionals and more that are critical in supporting a healthy lifestyle.
The program was recognized on a national level in August 2022 after it received the Gold Level Breastfeeding Award of Excellence from the United States Department of Agriculture for its breastfeeding promotion and support of the Women, Infants and Children program.
The Breastfeeding Award of Excellence is part of the USDA’s effort to recognize local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support in their communities. The award is intended to provide a model for and to motivate local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities, thus, increase breastfeeding and breastfeeding duration rates among WIC participants.
The program was recently awarded funding through AHEAD 2.0: Strengthening and Diversifying the WIC Workforce by the National WIC Association to bolster training and professional development opportunities for employees.
WIC is a federal nutrition program that provides monthly benefits for healthy foods, nutrition counseling, and referrals to health care for eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers of infants one year or younger, non-breastfeeding mothers of infants six months or younger, and children less than 5 years old.
For more information on Livingston-Wyoming WIC, go to https://www.livingstoncounty.us/193/WIC.
The Livingston County Department of Health offers many services to pregnant individuals, breastfeeding mothers and parents of young children including breastfeeding information, lactation counseling, supplies like breast pumps and safety items. Learn more about these and other programs by visiting the Livingston County Department of Health’s website at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/172/Department-of-Health.