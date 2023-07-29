BATAVIA — With a few weeks remaining before Oakfield celebrates Labor Daze, Oakfield Betterment Committee’s president criticized a lack of communication that the Wings Over Batavia Air Show will take place the same weekend, Sept. 2-4.
A letter to the county by OBC President Jamie Lindsley was read during this week’s county Legislature meeting.
“I’m writing this letter to voice concerns regarding the Air Show dates and lack of countywide communication on such an event that was scheduled during one of the county’s longest tenured small-town festivals,” Lindsley wrote. “As planning by the Oakfield Betterment Committee continues for the 39th annual ‘Oakfield Labor Daze’ celebration Sept. 2-4, we are keenly aware that we are in competition with professional PR firms, fundraisers, and use of county facilities in a town directly adjacent to Oakfield. It is not our intention to stop or hinder the Air Show, but to find a way for all events to be successful and promote our region.”
Lindsley said in the letter that Oakfield and the surrounding community truly look forward to Labor Daze each year as a fun, family-friendly event. “The revenue generated during our festival not only helps the festival continue on annually, but also funds larger projects we have in Oakfield,” she wrote. “We rely on the surrounding towns of Genesee County who attend the event, and the Air Show dates overlapping with Labor Daze is potentially harmful to the survival of our event.
Labor Daze, held in Triangle Park, is a nearly four-decade tradition with many fun-filled, alcohol-free events.
“This year it will consist of our best music lineup yet, a great variety of food vendors, children’s activities, community worship service, 5k race, parade, fireworks and arts and crafts vendors. People from all over Genesee County and beyond enjoy our festival, and local non-profits also benefit from the fundraising opportunities Labor Daze affords them.”
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said during the meeting that the letter was shared with all the legislators and thanked Lindsley for submitting it.
“As we come through the rest of the season that is already on the schedule that we agreed to the use of the county airport, we will take this under consideration for next year and hope that the Oakfield Betterment Committee and the Batavia air show will have a strong partnership that benefits all of us,” she said.
Legislator Gary Maha said he understood the Oakfield Betterment Committee’s concern, but added, “I think there’s a misconception out there that the county is sponsoring the Air Show.”
Maha said he has heard this in calls from constituents about the event.
“I said, ‘We’re not sponsoring it. We’re allowing use of the airport,’” he said. “The county Legislature didn’t accept those bids.”
Legislator Christian Yunker said the Air Show planning committee did consider that Labor Daze was the same weekend.
“The Air Show was put on those days because it was the availability of the acts and the military exhibitions as well,” he said. “In the end, thought that because of that, it was either that weekend or no Air Show and also the fact that bringing so many people from outside the community may actually enhance Labor Daze, that decided to move forward.”
Legislator Gordon Dibble suggested the county help Oakfield Labor Daze advertise during the Air Show and hand out some of the Labor Daze materials to people who are there to see the Air Show.
“Maybe we could do that — in some small way, help out, get the word out about their event,” he said.
Stein said that suggestion would go to the committee planning the Air Show.
“I do believe that the Chamber of Commerce is looking for activities that they can really help to really put a ‘global weekend’ together that’s available to people of every interest,” she said.
“Hopefully you’re in touch with the Chamber of Commerce at the same time,” Stein said to Lindsley. Lindsley said the Betterment Committee is.
After leaving the meeting, Lindsley, who attended the meeting with Betterment Committee member Jaden Ohlson said it was good that the county brought up the idea of promoting Labor Daze during the Air Show.
“The fact that they did consider our event when approving the Air Show to begin with and some of the other suggestions they had were very helpful too,” she said.
Lindsley said the Betterment Committee was concerned about the dates of the two events overlapping, partly because the committee members are big fans of the Air Show.
“We’d like to be there, but considering our event is the same weekend, we probably won’t be able to go,” she said, “We are definitely not against the Air Show in any way. We want the Air Show, but we want it to all fit together and really promote the county as a whole.”
Lindsley said the Betterment Committee found out after the fact that the date had changed from mid-September to Labor Day weekend.
“The Air Show is going to attract a lot of people. We’re going to do our best to make sure that we cross-advertise and really promote Labor Daze as well, but until that weekend occurs, it will be a little bit of a worry for us,” she said.