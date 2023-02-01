ALBION — If you’ve been to the Burger King in Albion, you know how friendly and personable the staff are.
No matter how busy, the staff are always polite and greet every customer they serve with a smile. Local hospice, Supportive Care of Orleans, are also all smiles after learning they were selected as the local non-profit of choice since 2022.
When Mark Cammilleri, owner of the Albion Burger King, met with his staff about what non-profit they wanted to support, they all agreed that they wanted to give back to Orleans County. Barb, one of the main employees who works the drive through, suggested the local hospice in Albion.
“We’ve donated to different charities in the past, including Mark’s brother’s involvement with C.A.R.H.A. (Christian Action Relief for Haiti). We decided, why not do something in our own community that will directly help Orleans County?” she said.
Shelby Hollenback, Burger King manager, and her husband printed off the Supportive Care of Orleans logo and set up the donation box for the drive through. Every month Cammilleri gives a check to the hospice based on the donations they received. Many times, Cammilleri matches the amount as well.
Starting Feb. 1, the Burger King will be having a drive through donate-a-thon for Supportive Care of Orleans.
“We were originally going to do it just for Valentines Day, but we decided to start Feb. 1,” Hollenbeck said.
Supportive Care of Orleans is overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity Cammilleri and his staff have shown. Donations from this fundraiser will go directly to help the patients and families the hospice serves.
