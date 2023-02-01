ALBION — If you’ve been to the Burger King in Albion, you know how friendly and personable the staff are.

No matter how busy, the staff are always polite and greet every customer they serve with a smile. Local hospice, Supportive Care of Orleans, are also all smiles after learning they were selected as the local non-profit of choice since 2022.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1