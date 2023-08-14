ALEXANDER — Citing differences with the Town Board, Highway Superintendent Thomas Lowe told the board in a letter that he intends to retire Sept. 3. The board at its meeting Monday night said it would accept Lowe’s retirement with regrets. Board members now have to appoint someone to replace him for the rest of the year and appoint a superintendent in January to serve through 2024, Town Clerk and Tax Collector Shannon Tiede said after the meeting. Any candidate who wants to serve a four-year term must run for office in November 2024.
During the meeting, Town Supervisor David Miller read Lowe’s letter.
“I do not feel it is fair to the people of this town to have to endure a difference of opinion between members of the board and myself,” Lowe wrote. “I do not believe that this is the way to conduct the business of the town. Therefore, after much deliberation and consultation with my wife, I shall retire on the second day of September 2023 at 11:59 p.m.”
Lowe wrote that he wanted to thank past boards for working with him to improve “a lot of the facets of the budget that were lacking.”
“I’d like to thank the board members who understood the progress that I was trying to make for the town,” he wrote. “I would like to thank the people that have supported me through the years of my tenure.”
Deputy Highway Superintendent Jacqueline Lowe wrote the town a letter as well announcing her intent to resign effective Aug. 31. The town accepted Jacqueline Lowe’s resignation.
“I do not wish to fill this position any longer. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the town in this capacity,” she wrote.