The use of nursing homes as money-making machines, as Attorney General Letitia James put it, is nothing new and goes back to the 1960s, when Medicaid and Medicare were established.
It wasn’t long before greed and corruption took over, resulting in what is known as the “1970s Nursing Home Scandal.”
Investigations revealed widespread financial fraud, patient abuse and official corruption” as “millions of Medicaid dollars earmarked for the care of elderly and indigent patients were instead lining the pockets of greedy and politically-influential nursing home owners and operators.”
That was from a press release marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Medicaid Fraud Unit, created in the wake of the scandal.
It appears not much as changed.
The 1970s scandal included links to the Mafia and Jewish Orthodox, who also represent almost all of those named in the state’s lawsuit against owners of The Villages.
Bernard Bergman created the first nursing home empire, beginning in the 1960s.
He was convicted of Medicaud fraud in 1976, sentenced to four months and eventually paid a $1.4 million fine.
In a 1974 New York Times article detailing the scandal, Bergman was linked to organized crime and its efforts to launder money through nursing homes.
The Mafia was linked to many nursing homes.
One of the key figures in the Mafia, Meyer Lansky, known as the “Mob’s Accountant,” was believed to have interest in several nursing homes in Western New York.
The Medicaid Fraud Unit was established in 1975.
Elliot Spitzer, then New York’s attorney general, had this to say during the 25th anniversary in 2000:
“Twenty-five years ago, New Yorkers were shocked by revelations of widespread financial fraud, patient abuse, and official corruption plaguing the State’s nursing home industry. In response, New York became the first state in the nation to establish an office — the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit — to thoroughly investigate those engaged in health care fraud and abuse in order to protect both patients and taxpayers.”
Spitzer continued, “Little did anyone suspect back then that the investigative office being established would not only successfully accomplish its original mandate by cleaning up the State’s nursing home industry and restoring fiscal integrity to the State’s health delivery system, but would also shape the way all of America would investigate and prosecute health care fraud from the 1970s into the next century.”
