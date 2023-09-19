BATAVIA — The Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post 332 will meet Thursday evening.
The meeting will start 7 p.m. at the Post Home on Alexander Road. It will be the first of the 2024 membership year.
The post will discuss plans for the year, including a new suicide prevention program, an AED for the Post Home, a new snow plowing contract and member recruitment.
Members who have not paid their 2024 dues may bring them, and all paid members are encouraged to attend.
Veterans who do not belong to the American Legion may stop in to learn more about the post.
There will no Post 332 Auxiliary meeting in September.