BATAVIA — The regular June meeting of the Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post No. 332 will be at 7 p.m. today at the Post Home on Alexander Road.
This meeting will be the last until September. Elections for officers for 2023 to 2024 will take place.
The elections were postponed from May and must be held and reported to the department in June. Also on the agenda will be scholarships for 2024, the distribution of the Veterans Day fundraiser tickets and last-minute preparations for the flag retirement ceremony on the 17th.
All members are encouraged to attend. There will be no Auxiliary meeting this month.