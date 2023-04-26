WARSAW — An inaugural Warsaw Arbor Day Tree Planting event will take place Friday.
The event will start 5 p.m. in the village park at the planting location adjacent to the baseball concession stand.
Participants in the ceremony will include Mayor Dan Burling and Superintendent Shane Evans of the village’s Department of Public Works; DEC Forester Nate Morey; Gregg Torrey of State Sen. George Borello’s office; Assemblyman David DiPietro; and former mayor Joseph Robinson.
The two trees will be planted in honor and memory of Warsaw Elementary School teacher and coach Steven Baker, and in Robinson’s honor. Baker’s daughter Kinsley will speak about her father’s legacy, and former village trustee Cynthia Appleton will give an address about Robinson.
The emcee for the Arbor Day event will be James Carter.
In addition, the Tree Board has sponsored a “PoeTree Contest” for Warsaw Elementary students. Winners from grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5 will present their poems, with an additional student award for special mention.
Each student winner will receive a spruce tree to plant, provided by Bird Haven Christmas Tree Farm.
Tree gift policy flyers and tree gift forms will be available at the event for citizens interested in donating toward a tree. A sign up sheet for citizens to express interest in having a tree planted in front of their property will be available.
The Warsaw Tree Board is in the process of applying for an Urban Forestry Grant to hire an arborist who will inventory Warsaw’s trees and create a management plan.
