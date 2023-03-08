BATAVIA — While accepting a Genesee County proclamation of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month on Wednesday, an Arc GLOW New York representative took the time to advocate for those Arc serves.
“I’m the mother of a 43-year-old young man who started out with Arc services in the preschool. I have been involved for 43 years. I also had a career as a special ed teacher for BOCES, so I know how valuable the services we provide are to our communities,” Arc GLOW New York Board of Directors President Cheryl Englert said at Wednesday’s meeting.
Local communities have a role to play right now, Englert said.
“We need advocates. We need support in our state funding,” she said. “The governor isn’t excited about giving us money out of the state budget. We can’t go on line this. We want to grow and stabilize and make new programs as needs changes. But, our legislators in Albany have not been very good in supporting us financially.”
On the other hand, state workers get raises and bonuses, but no funding for Arc so far, which is criminal, she said.
“I get emotional. I’m a mom. But ... also, most of the folks we serve are my former students,” Englert said. “We’re putting them out to dry. We’re not supporting them. We’re not giving them the homes they need to live in, the work they need to do every day and the life they deserve. I go and I advocate as much as I can. I’d speak to anybody who would want to talk to me about that.”
In 2022, the county increased its funding for Arc GLOW by $4,075, which was offset by an increase of the same amount in state funds, for a 2022 total budgeted contracted amount of no more than $45,820.
In the proclamation, the Legislature noted that early intervention, education, meaningful work and home and community-based services are vital to allowing those with developmental disabilities to enjoy the rights of citizenship, achieve personal success and contribute to their communities.
