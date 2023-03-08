BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSArc GLOW New York Board of Directors President Cheryl Englert talks about the need for support for those with disabilities.

BATAVIA — While accepting a Genesee County proclamation of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month on Wednesday, an Arc GLOW New York representative took the time to advocate for those Arc serves.

“I’m the mother of a 43-year-old young man who started out with Arc services in the preschool. I have been involved for 43 years. I also had a career as a special ed teacher for BOCES, so I know how valuable the services we provide are to our communities,” Arc GLOW New York Board of Directors President Cheryl Englert said at Wednesday’s meeting.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags