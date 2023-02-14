NEW YORK — The state Attorney General’s Office is providing recommendations from the United States Postal Service for avoiding mail theft.
There has been a recent rise in mail theft, especially checks, credit cards, and other financial documents being stolen from mailboxes across New York City. In some instances, there have even been reports of individuals stealing mailboxes.
Mail theft can lead to identify theft, deed theft, and serious invasions of financial and personal privacy that harm New Yorkers. Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in January outlining her concerns.
“Stealing mail is a violation of privacy, it is a federal crime, and it causes real problems,” James said.
The Office of the Attorney General has received complaints that financial documents — such as checks, credit cards, and banking statements — were stolen from USPS mailboxes.
Although USPS has redesigned its mailboxes to be more resistant against theft, recent reports show that thieves have resorted to various schemes, which have included stealing mailboxes outright.
Attorney General James recommends:
n Always pick up your mail promptly when delivered. Do not leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you are expecting checks, credit cards, or any other financial items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
n If you did not receive a check or any other valuable mail you were expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.
n If you change your address, you should immediately notify your respective post office and anyone with whom you do business with via mail.
n Inform your post office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.
n Consider signing up for USPS’ Informed Delivery service, which provides email notifications for incoming mail and packages.
n If you suspect your mail was stolen or see a mail theft happening, contact police immediately and then report it to Postal Inspectors by calling (877)-876-2455.
n If you see glue, tape, or any other sticky substances on a mailbox, report it to your post office, Postal Inspectors, or the New York Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). The USPIS can be reached at (212) 330-2400.
James urges anyone who believes their personal information may have been compromised to take the following steps:
n Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.
n Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, 1 (888) 766-0008; Experian, 1 (888) 397-3742; TransUnion, 1 (800) 680-7289.
n Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.