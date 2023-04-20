BATAVIA — A town business owner who felt he was publicly “mocked and ridiculed” by the town Planning Board at a March meeting brought his concerns to the Town Board Wednesday night during its regular meeting.
Jerry Arena, owner of Jerry Arena’s Pizzeria, 8360 Lewiston Rd., has previously talked at town meetings about his concern about how business development in the parking lot of the closed Kmart store at the corner of Lewiston and Park roads might affect traffic.
On Wednesday night, Arena talked about the Planning Board’s discussion during a site plan review for temporary fireworks sales by Keystone Novelties on Arena’s property at 8360 Lewiston.
“At the March 21, 2023 Planning Board meeting, I was mocked and ridiculed by the Planning Board. They knew their meeting would be posted publicly online,” Arena said.
Arena said he had friends watching the video of that meeting and that he received numerous phone calls.
“It stems probably, from the last time I was here. I participated in the public portion of your meeting, like I am tonight,” he told the Town Board. “As you remember, I expressed that I could be wrong. I voiced concerns about the safety of Lewiston and Park roads by adding the construction of the two mini-buildings to an actively-for-sale 116,000-square-foot Kmart building. I felt that, combined with the (routes) 5 and 63 merger mess in front of Tops, that the corner of Lewiston (and Park) would become a disaster.”
Arena said that, unbeknownst to him, his name was mentioned under item No. 4 on the agenda for the March 21 town Planning Board meeting. The agenda item read, “Site Plan Review for a temporary fireworks sales at 8360 Lewiston Road requested by Keystone Novelties (Jerry Arena).”
“I have property and the applicant was Keystone Novelties. I’m not going to sell fireworks. It is not mine,” he said. “I obviously wasn’t required to be there.”
Arena said he called the Keystone representative, Chris Englert, and asked him, “Did you know about the meeting?”
“He said he didn’t. He wasn’t contacted about the meeting or he would have liked to have been there,” Arena said.
Arena would have been at the March 21 meeting if he thought he was supposed to be there, he said Wednesday night.
“It was upsetting to me,” he said of the way he felt the town Planning Board treated him.
“I had my wife hit the closed captioning (on the video) for me because there was so much laughter.” Arena said “I don’t think laughing about me being concerned about the public safety and quality of life on Lewiston Road, I don’t think that’s a laughing matter.”
On the video of the March 21 discussion of the fireworks sale proposal, a board member could be heard saying, “I assume it’s going to be pretty low-traffic after all the traffic talk,” Another could be heard saying, “Should we make him do a traffic study?”
Before ending his remarks, Arena thanked Town Supervisor Greg Post for apologizing to him when he happened to encounter Post in the community.
After Wednesday night’s meeting ended, Post told The Daily News he had been waiting for Arena to come and speak at the meeting.
“He had indicated that he was going to come before the board,” Post said. “It will be up to the board what action will be taken next. We’ll have a conversation about it.”
Post said he reviewed video of the March 21 meeting.
“I didn’t see any malice, but I can see where someone could be concerned that humor was misdirected,” he said. “I can’t speak for the party (on the Planning Board) who spoke. It wasn’t clear to me who said what. But it’s a reminder that anything we say and do, well, anybody can be critical of anything anybody says and we just need to be vigilant.”
Post said the Town Board has a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Hall. He said they would wait to see whether the concerns Arena spoke about at this week’s meeting become a conversation topic next week. If they do, he’ll look for direction from the Town Board.
