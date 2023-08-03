LE ROY — Registration is underway for the 14th annual Batavia First Presbyterian golf tournament.
The tournament will take place Sept. 9 at Le Roy Country Club on 7759 East Main St. Registration is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $85 per golfer.
The price includes green and cart fees, lunch and a dinner buffet. Those interested can get a dinner only for $25.
The event will also include a scramble format, a longest drive contest, and closest-to-the-pin contest.
Team registrations are due by Sept. 1.
All proceeds benefit Crossroads House, Christmas Outreach and the Emily Holt Scholarship.
Call Pam at (585) 409-3898 or Wendy at (716) 474-6459.