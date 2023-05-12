BATAVIA — Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel presented 2,000 complimentary tickets to Genesee County Veterans Service Agency Director William Joyce. That included 250 tickets for each of Batavia Downs’ eight Summer Concert Series shows.
The shows are June 23rd, Almost Queen (Queen Tribute); June 30 Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin Tribute); July 7, Craig Morgan and Drake White; July 14, Skid Row; July 21, Marshall Tucker; July 28, GrassRoots with Peter Noone; Aug. 4, Don Felder; Aug. 11, Mike DelGuidice.
“Batavia Downs has always supported our local veterans,“ said Batavia Downs CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek. “This is the fifth Concert Series in a row that we’ve given tickets to the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency. We happy to do anything we can to give back to our local veterans for all they’ve done for our country.”