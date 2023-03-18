BATAVIA — When Paula Savage got a phone call this morning about Mary Ellen Wilber, she had no idea that something had happened to her friend.
Savage said the person who called her assumed she knew about the three-vehicle accident on Friday evening on Route 5 that took the life of Wilber, 68.
“I hadn’t heard about it until that phone call came in this morning. It was very shocking. I was beside myself. I was overcome,” Savage recalled. “It’s a terrible loss. It was like losing an immediate member of your family.”
Savage said her first thought was to get dressed and to go to the Wilber family’s homestead on the south side of Batavia to try to comfort the family, including Wilber’s two sisters, Michelle Gaylord and Rosanne Wray.
“I was with them about three hours. I got there about 11 o’clock this morning and people were filing in continuously. I spent the most time with her two sisters. I was close to them as well,” she said.
Savage, who’s known Wilber and her family all her life, had just been with Wilber a few days before.
“We were together at an event at Assumption Church. We were happy and laughing and joking around and having a great time, and then this happened,” she said.
She described Wilber as a person that was very full of life and a joy to be around. Savage, president and founder of the International Peace Garden Foundation, said Wilber had been involved with Friends of the Peace Garden in Batavia.
“She would be involved in all of our events, our fundraising events when we were selling hotdogs. She would help us when we would have our spaghetti dinners,” Savage recalled.
When the Peace Garden hosted tour groups, Wilber would frequently come to greet the tour groups and provide an orientation for them in character.
“She would participate in any special events we held at the Peace Garden. She loved the garden, loved the whole concept,” Savage said. “She was just telling me last week, she wanted to plant a tree in the garden, provide a sponsored bench in the name of her family.”
Savage said her family and Wilber’s have grown together over the years and have been through a lot together.
“Mary Ellen was like a sister to me. She was my go-to person whenever I had a problem or anything I needed help with. Her nature was very caring. I’m sure that many, many people are feeling this loss.”
The two had recently worked on a project together.
“I have a cousin who is wanting to relocate from Argentina as a teacher here in Western New York. Mary Ellen was going beyond the call of duty to help me work through this so we could bring her here,” Savage said “She was so resourceful when it came to these kinds of things. She was very well-connected in the community.”
Savage was with Wilber two or three times a week sometimes while the latter was trying to help her cousin.
“A person like that can’t be replaced. There’s a huge outpouring of people right now that are going over to the family homestead and expressing their condolences. There’s a real outpouring of love,’ Savage said. “I want the community to know special she was and how she loved this community.”
