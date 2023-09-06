BATAVIA — The Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post -332 will again sponsor a 9/11 commemoration Monday at the Genesee County War Memorial. The Jerome Center is located at the corner of Bank Street and Washington Avenue.
This year is the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Monday’s event will begin with a remembrance of the attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m., followed by ceremonies marking the attacks on the South Tower at 9:03, the Pentagon at 9:37, and Flight 93 at 10:03.
Each time will include the tolling of a bell, a period of silent reflection, prayer and a brief remembrance. The program will end with three volleys from the Post Honor Guard and the playing of taps.
This will be the third such commemoration by Post -332. American Legion members, veterans, first responders, their families and the public are invited to attend.
In a separate ceremony open to the public, the VA Western New York will gather for a remembrance at 11 a.m. Monday in front of Building 1 at the Batavia VA Medical Center, 222 Richmond Ave. It will take place in front of flags placed by volunteers.
If anyone wants to volunteer to place flags, come to the VA Medical Center at 9 a.m. Saturday.