Batavia Lions Club aims for bike program

Detectives James Defreze and Matthew Wojtaszczyk are joined by Lions President Diane Hawn. The club wishes to restart its bike program which provides recovered bikes to those who can use them.

BATAVIA — As the Batavia Lions Club continues to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, its members said they are re-connecting with its partners from past projects.

For many years the Lions Club had been working with the Batavia Police Department and Adam Miller Toys to refurbish bikes that have been recovered by the police, and get them in the hands of children and adults who can use them. To that end, Detectives James Defreze and Matthew Wojtaszczyk visited the club to review how bikes might be recovered and be eligible for donation.

