BATAVIA — As the Batavia Lions Club continues to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, its members said they are re-connecting with its partners from past projects.
For many years the Lions Club had been working with the Batavia Police Department and Adam Miller Toys to refurbish bikes that have been recovered by the police, and get them in the hands of children and adults who can use them. To that end, Detectives James Defreze and Matthew Wojtaszczyk visited the club to review how bikes might be recovered and be eligible for donation.
Many bikes are recovered each year that are damaged beyond repair and disposed of. If owners can be found for the usable bikes, they will be returned.
If there is no way to determine ownership, they can be donated to an organization such as the Lions Club. In past years those bikes have been refurbished and distributed to organizations such as The Salvation Army and Arc.
The detectives encourage people to register their bikes with city police so if they are recovered, they can be returned to the owner.
Club members said they look forward to re-establishing the bike program and working with city police to serve the community.
