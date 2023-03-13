BATAVIA — The town clerk’s office will be closed on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month until 1 p.m. The drive-up window only will be open on those Tuesdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Batavia town clerk’s office closed until 1 p.m. two Tuesdays a month
