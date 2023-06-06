BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District announced it will cancel all outdoor activities for today, on the recommendation of the Genesee County Health Department. This is due to the air quality index caused by the fires in Canada. There are no concerns with indoor air quality at this time, Superintendent Jason Smith said.
