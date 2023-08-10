Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.