BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District is now on ParentSquare, which it says is a safe and secure resource open to district personnel and parents. It’s an approach to communication and collaboration between the school and home, the district said Wednesday.
“It allows our school principals, teachers, staff, coaches and parents/guardians to send and receive district, school, and class information via email, text, and on the ParentSquare app,” BCSD said.
With ParentSquare, district personnel and parents/guardians may also share pictures and files, see calendars and upcoming events, sign up to volunteer, and more, in a centralized place.
Batavia district parents are asked to check their mail to activate their accounts.
For more information on how to get started, activating an account and features (including the ParentSquare app), click here: https://www.bataviacsd.org/page/parentsquare.