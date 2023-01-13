BUFFALO — The Diocese of Buffalo is changing the structure of one of its primary advisory bodies to Bishop Michael W. Fisher in order to streamline how the diocese supports its ministry in Western New York.
The new vicariate structure will take effect Feb. 1.
In the former structure, 12 vicariates supported the diocese’s 161 parishes throughout its eight counties. Under the new structure, seven geographic vicariates have been established along with anothto support campus ministry.
The new vicars will include Rev. Bernard Nowak for Genesee and Wyoming counties and Rev. Steven Jekielek for Orleans and Niagara counties.
