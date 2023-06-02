BYRON — A consultant recommends that town officials move forward with an $11.83 million. If the grants the town is hoping for come through, those grants would pay for about 55% of the cost and town taxpayers wouldn’t have to pay anything, project consultants MRB Group of Rochester said Wednesday night during an information meeting on wastewater treatment plant improvements.
The town’s wastewater system has three outfalls, which it operates under DEC permit. There’s an outfall in Central Byron, South Byron and North Byron. The three facilities will likely have to be replaced in the next 10 years.
MRB Group recommends a project to consolidate the Central and South Byron facilities into one new wastewater treatment plant. It was among five alternatives at which MRB looked.
“We would construct a pump station at South Byron, abandon wastewater treatment plant operations there, pump it to Central Byron, where we would build one consolidated treatment plant,” MRB Engineer Mark Bailey said. “That consolidated treatment plant would be sized at the capacity to take North Byron in the future if ever needed.”
This option would include abandoning doing any wastewater treatment at South Byron. That would enable the town to address state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) concerns with the South Byron outfall phosphorous loading to Black Creek. If the DEC implements a total phosphorous limit in the future on the combined outfall, the town will have infrastructure in place to more easily comply with such limits.
Bailey said the town is facing three problems. One is the immediate state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) requirement to add seasonal effluent disinfection. Effluent is sewage that has been treated in a septic tank or sewage treatment plant.
The town’s wastewater infrastructure was built in 1983 and is 40 years old, Bailey noted.
“You have current limits — parameters — from the DEC permit ... The age of the systems are currently struggling to even meet the current requirements from New York State DEC before it goes to the water body,” he said.
The third problem is the potential for future treatment requirements under the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit. A renewed permit for the town went into effect Jan. 1, 2022 and requires the town to design, install and make operational, a disinfection treatment system by May 1, 2025.
“Disinfection is required at South Byron and Central Byron. North Byron, the town actually petitioned the DEC and got those requirements removed for having the effluent disinfection at North Byron,” Bailey said. “It was granted by DEC on a potentially temporary basis. They said that at any point in the future, that could go away. You’d have to do a project for North Byron.”
Equipment at the Central and South Byron facilities needs to be replaced.
MRB Director of Water Resources Engineering Bill Davis said MRB looked at different project options with the town.
“The town is in quite a predicament under the circumstances that the DEC has mandated disinfection of treatment facilities. The condition of the beds are not in great shape,” Davis said. “We don’t think that they’re going to last much longer.”
The beds have served the town well to-date, he said.
“Up until now, you’ve reaped the benefits of having that treatment technology and having the effluent permits that you have through the DEC permitting process,” Davis said. “That’s subject to change soon. Pretty prevalent in New York state, we’ve had to do a lot of wastewater plant upgrades due to increased, more restrictive limits by the DEC, pressure from EPA. All the disinfection requirements were driven by EPA regs (regulations) from a long time ago that have now pushed the DEC to switch what the requirements used to be compared to what they are today.”
Byron has been awarded a $1 million Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) grant for the disinfection component of the project. The town participated in an income survey, Davis noted.
“That is very important right now, because much of the funding to the state and also, specifically, to the federal government (through) the bipartisan infrastructure law is, right now, being directed to what we call ‘hardship communities,’ or communities that have a low, median household income.”
“The hope is we can also secure a WIIA (Water Infrastructure Improvement Act) grant and what’s been called BIL (bipartisan infrastructure law) grant money,” Davis said. “I don’t foresee the town moving forward without a very decent funding package. At this point in time, it’s a very expensive project. The hope is that we can secure some more grant funds to proceed ...”
The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYSEFC) says the median household income (MHI) for the town’s consolidated sewer district is $45,000. As a result, the project appears to be eligible for hardship financing as the MHI falls below the 80% MHI for Upstate New York of $54,789. Hardship financing would be no interest on a 30-year loan for the project.
“You may be awarded a WIIA grant, which would be 25% of the project costs,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the goal is to submit the recommended project to the DEC and EFC now. By the end of December ... the town will have everything in front of them to determine if this is a feasible project, to see if you’re able to get the best available funding package before you consider taking this project on,” Bailey said.