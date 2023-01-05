BATAVIA — Some tickets are still left as the city firefighters and police get ready to face each other on the ice Sunday to raise money for the David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation.
Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. game are $10 each and kids 12 and under are free. They are available through the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, 22 Evans St., or by emailing CAN-USA Sports General Manager Marc Witt at Mwitt.canusa@gmail.com.
City Firefighter Matt Morasco, city firefighter said doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for spectators who want to get in early. Announcements and team introductions will take place at 6:30 p.m., he said. Getting tickets through the arena is probably the easier option, Morasco said.
“We’re very ready for the game. We’ve had a number of practices. We’ve scrimmaged. The Police Department has been a part of that as well,” he said. “We’re just looking to getting out there and having a good time.
“We had jerseys made. I know the police had jerseys made. We plan to have a fire vehicle on the ice as well as a police vehicle on the ice and plan on having the lights going, make it a little bit of a show.”
Marasco said Paul Spiotta is going to be the announcer to announce goals and provide some entertainment.
“We’re going to try to put on a show. A member of the foundation, his son is Miles Meyer, is going to be playing the National Anthem on his electric guitar. I think it’s awesome, having one of their members from the foundation,” the firefighter said. “They have a charity golf tournament over the summer and they started the tradition this past summer where he plays at that.”
There will be youth hockey players taking the ice in between the first and second and second and third periods, he said.
“We’re going to have the ... 6- to 8-year-old Ramparts players play,” Morasco said. “It’ll be pretty fun to watch. I think we’re looking around 10 minutes that they’ll play during each intermission.”
Concessions stands will be open as well.
The David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation, named for David M. McCarthy, who grew up in Batavia. He played for the Ramparts in the Genesee Amateur Hockey Association (GAHA). At Batavia High School, he was captain of a varsity team that finished as the runner-up in Division I in 1994-95. McCarthy, 29, was killed Nov. 2, 2006, in a motor vehicle accident.
