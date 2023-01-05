BATAVIA — Some tickets are still left as the city firefighters and police get ready to face each other on the ice Sunday to raise money for the David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation.

Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. game are $10 each and kids 12 and under are free. They are available through the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, 22 Evans St., or by emailing CAN-USA Sports General Manager Marc Witt at Mwitt.canusa@gmail.com.

