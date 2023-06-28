BATAVIA — City firefighters have a couple of uses for the $28,817 in federal funding that it’s been awarded, a city official said Tuesday,
“This grant will allow the city of Batavia Fire Department to purchase turnout gear and to send members of our fired department to swift water rescue training,” said City Manager Rachael Tabelski.
Batavia
The local funding was part of $1,223,040.65 announced by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for fire departments across the state. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across 13 fire departments. This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).
“We appreciate all of the help from Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand in making sure our department is aware of this grant opportunity each year,” Tabelski said. “As the only paid fire department in Genesee County, these grants are vital to our continued success in firefighting and rescue activities that our firefighters undertake every day.”