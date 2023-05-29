BATAVIA — City fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire this morning that damaged a garage at 19 Union St.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:55 a.m. and had the fire knocked down about 15 minutes later and completely out at 5:21 a.m. Two firefighters suffered minor sprain or strain injuries, but remained on active duty at the scene, Capt Robert Fix II said.
“The Police Department was patrolling the area and smelled smoke that did not seem like your typical backyard campfire,” Fix said. “The fire was out within 20 minutes.”
Fix said the fire in the 15-by-20-foot, single-car garage is probably accidental, but is under investigation.