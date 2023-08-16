BATAVIA — A three-hour course on Oct. 16 will provide group home and disability awareness for firefighters.
The course will take place 7 to 10 p.m. at the Genesee County Fire Training Center at 7697 State Street Rd.
The course is through the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
The course will explain the history of group home fires; legislation and regulations; fire protection systems in group homes; and hazards and considerations firefighters.
The course also provides two hours of in-service training for code enforcement officials but is designed for firefighters, Genesee County Emergency Services officials said.
It can also be used for elective CME credits for Emergency Medical Technicans.
Call (585) 344-0078 or email jeanette.diehl@co.genesee.ny.us to register.