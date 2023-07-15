ATTICA — A clock dedication ceremony has been set for July 29 in the village.
The ceremony will take place 11 a.m. at Main and Market streets. The clock honors the late Hans and Rosemarie Moeller
Immediately following will be a reception at the Attica’s 10th Hole with a cash bar and lunch hosted by the Moeller family.
Hans and Rosemary Moeller came to America after losing everything in Germany during World War II. They ultimately opened Hans Moeller Jewelers.
They started a family and raised their children while the business developed into a long-lasting and successful village mainstay.