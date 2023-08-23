CORFU — The village has accepted an East Main Street property owner’s offer to sell it two properties that will allow it to complete a couple of its goals. Those goals are to improve drainage issues and the expansion of green space in the community.
The Village Board Wednesday night voted 4-1 to buy 19.7 acres from Duane Schmigel for $248,650. The two parcels to be purchased are at 81 E. Main St.
“The village of Corfu recognizes the opportunity to enhance its community and address critical drainage issues by acquiring two properties ...” the village said in the resolution approved Wednesday. Mayor Thomas Sargent and board members Ken Lauer, Larry Reisdorf and Gabrielle Krzemien voted to accept the purchase offer. Deputy Mayor Michael Doktor voted against it.
The village will use money from its general fund to buy the two properties. There are some conditions on the sale, such as an evaluation and appraisal of the properties by the village’s engineering firm MRB Group that shows a value that is above the $248,650. Another condition is that no current village employee, whether hired, elected or appointed, will benefit financially from the transaction. No current Corfu employee may try to buy lease or rent any part of the properties the village buys for their personal or business benefit for a minimum of six years after completion of the sale.