BATAVIA — Those seeking to become corrections officers are being advised of a new pilot program, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
The program is being tested by the New York State Department of Civil Service. It includes online examination questionnaire that asks questions about an applicant’s education, training, and work experience instead of the usual multiple choice written exam.
The new exam will be used to establish a list of candidates to fill future Correction Officer vacancies once the current eligibility list is either exhausted or expires in 2024.
Those interested are advised to submit an examination application to Genesee County Human Resources on or before 5 p.m. Friday. Approved applicants will be sent a notice containing directions to a website address to complete the Training and Experience questionnaire.
The questionnaire must be completed between June 1 and June 30. The answers will be used to rate and score the applicant’s test against the general requirements of the position, which will be based on training and experience gained.
Minimum qualifications of Correction Officers include graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma. Applicants may file for the exam if they expect to complete the educational requirement by June 30.
Proof of educational requirement must be submitted no later than two months after completion. Candidate must be at least 18 years of age at time of appointment.
“Currently, there are four full-time correction officer vacancies that we are looking to fill and six additional positions being added — three effective July 1, 2023, and three effective Oct. 1, 2023),” said Sheriff William A. Sheron in a news release. “Now is the time to begin a rewarding career in law enforcement. In order to be considered for the positions, applicants must take the civil service exam. Even if you took the previous civil service exam, you will want to apply to take the new exam.”