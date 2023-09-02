BATAVIA — The major fundraiser for the Batavia Rotary Club is underway, and once again a Corvette or $50,000 is the prize.
The first winner will come as soon as this Tuesday since an early bird component has been added. Early bird prizes are $500 each and will be drawn the first Tuesday of the month through January. Early bird winners’ tickets will be placed back into the drawing for the grand prize.
“This is the major fundraiser that allows our club to make so many contributions to the community, such as $18,000 in college scholarships to area students each year,” said President Susie Ott.
Rotary is also contributing $250,000 toward the Healthy Living Campus under construction on Main Street, a joint project for the YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center.
Most recently, Rotary offered a $150,000 matching pledge for the renovation of the local hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Ott said.
“Fundraisers like this Corvette event are critical for helping us help others,” said Lisa Ormsbee, who co-chairs the Corvette fundraiser with Laurie Mastin. The winner may choose between a 2024 Corvette made available through Joe Basil Chevrolet or $50,000.
In addition to the grand prize, there are 10 prizes of $500 each, Mastin said. The early bird winners will be drawn monthly, then five $500 winners will be selected the night of the grand prize drawing on Jan. 19, and will be live on Facebook.
“Your odds of being an early bird winner are great because fewer tickets will have been sold early on,” she said. “So we encourage folks to go online and buy early.”
Those interested in purchasing tickets may go to www.bataviarotaryraffle.com or contact any Rotarian. Only 4,500 tickets are sold.